Odisha woman suffers 50 per cent burns after self-immolation

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old woman sustained more than 50 per cent burn injuries after allegedly attempting self-immolation at her home in Bhuban NAC’s Ward No 2 in Dhenkanal on Sunday night. According to sources, the woman, Premalata Behera, poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire inside her house.

Sources said her husband, Ajay Behera, a driver by profession, has been without work for some time. The family had taken a private loan and was struggling to pay the instalments, with the next due date being Monday. Police sources indicated there was tension between the couple over the repayment, which may have driven the woman to attempt to die by suicide.

Hearing her screams, her husband and neighbours rushed to the spot, extinguished the flames, and took her to Bhuban hospital. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where her condition is stated to be stable. However, police have not confirmed this as the cause.

Kamakhyanagar SDPO Rajanikanta Samal said the matter is under investigation. Police teams have visited SCB to record the woman’s statement. Police said they are looking into whether her saree might have accidentally caught fire. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonekar, along with senior police officials, visited the spot.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)