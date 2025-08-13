Police suspect family dispute to be reason behind Odisha girl’s self-immolation

BARGARH: A day after a 13-year-old girl from Phiringimal in Gaisilat succumbed to burn injuries in a suspected self-immolation case, police on Tuesday said a family-related dispute may have driven her to take the extreme step.

The girl, identified as Rashmi Seth, died at VIMSAR, Burla on Monday afternoon, hours after she was found with over 80 per cent burns in a field. Her body was handed over to her family members the same evening after postmortem.

Briefing mediapersons, IG, Northern Range Himanshu Lal said prima facie, it appears that family-related issues might be the reason behind the girl taking the extreme step. Police have released the persons including her family members who were detained for interrogation. A thorough investigation is underway and further details will be revealed as the probe proceeds.

On Monday morning, villagers found Rashmi lying unconscious with severe burn injuries in a football field near her maternal uncle’s house. A bottle of petrol and matchbox were found lying nearby. She was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to preliminary reports, she was staying at her maternal uncle’s house for the past one month and was scheduled to return to her hostel within days. Police are probing multiple angles to determine the exact cause of her death.