Rescheduled Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test still clouded by uncertainty

CUTTACK: Uncertainty looms over the conduct of the rescheduled Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) as all three sets of question papers prepared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) are suspected to have been leaked.

According to reports, the BSE follows a practice of preparing and printing three different sets of question papers for each examination, keeping the other sets in reserve in case one is compromised. For the Special OTET-2025, scheduled on July 20, three sets were prepared and printed. However, hours before the exam, BSE postponed it due to a question paper leak.

On August 1, the board rescheduled the test to August 31. But now, it has reportedly written to the School and Mass Education (SME) department, expressing its inability to conduct the exam due to a shortage of manpower and time constraint.