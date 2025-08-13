Tata Power makes major stride in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The performance of Tata Power-led distribution companies (discoms) in the state has significantly improved due to reduction in aggregated technical and commercial loss from 30 per cent to 16 per cent over a period of four years.

A joint venture between Tata Power and the state government, three of the four discoms, TPCODL, TPNODL and TPWDOL, have secured A+ ranking for the second consecutive year, maintaining their top national position among 63 power utilities in India. TPSODL, the distribution licensee for southern Odisha, is yet to catch up with the other three companies in certain parameters.

The company has invested Rs 4,200 crore invested in infrastructure upgrades in the last four years by installing 40,000 new transformers and adding 1,200 sub-stations across the state. The infrastructure upgradation has brought a significant change in voltage stabilisation and reduction in power outage.

The four discoms have replaced nearly three lakh faulty meters and is in the process of installing smart meters for better energy auditing and generating accurate bills. As a result of this the discoms have achieved nearly 100 per cent billing and collection of revenue from consumers, sources said.