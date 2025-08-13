Union secretary calls for upgradation of ITIs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union secretary for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajit Punhani on Tuesday stressed identification of suitable ITI clusters that can be developed under the hub-and spoke model to proactively engage with potential anchor industry partners.

Speaking at a high-level workshop organised at World Skill Centre here on the national scheme for ITI Upgradation, Punhani discussed the guidelines of the scheme and sought feedback from the state officials. “Participation of industries is the cornerstone of the scheme, which aims to make skilling aspirational, industryaligned and outcome-driven,” he said.

The workshop deliberated on strategies to implement the Centre’s ambitious plan to upgrade 1,000 ITIs across the country and set up five national centres of excellence for skilling. As many as 200 ITIs will function as hub institutions and 800 as spokes.

A hub ITI will on an average have four spoke ITIs with all upgraded ITIs equipped with state-of-theart infrastructure, machinery and equipment. Director of Skill Development- cum-Employment and CEO of WSC Rashmita Panda presented the state’s roadmap for modernising ITIs, integrating advanced technologies, and expanding industry partnerships in hub and spoke models.

Additional secretary of MSDE Sonal Mishra and director of Technical Education and Training Chakravarthi Singh Rathore were present among others.