14-year-old girl raped by distant relative in Odisha's Kutra

ROURKELA: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her distant relative in Kutra block of Sundargarh district.

The incident took place six months back at a village in Kutra, about 60 km from Rourkela. It came to light on Tuesday night after the minor gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her parents, leading to a complaint being lodged with Kutra police. The accused, Kunal Kanta (23), was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the girl along with her relatives had gone to attend a function in a nearby village on February 8. While preparing to return in the evening, she found her sandals missing. The minor decided to inform her father and went to Kunal’s house, located about 30 metre from the function venue.

She requested the accused to allow her use his phone. However, finding the girl alone, Kunal sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone, said police.