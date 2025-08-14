14-year-old girl raped by distant relative in Odisha's Kutra

ROURKELA: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her distant relative in Kutra block of Sundargarh district.
The incident took place six months back at a village in Kutra, about 60 km from Rourkela. It came to light on Tuesday night after the minor gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her parents, leading to a complaint being lodged with Kutra police. The accused, Kunal Kanta (23), was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said the girl along with her relatives had gone to attend a function in a nearby village on February 8. While preparing to return in the evening, she found her sandals missing. The minor decided to inform her father and went to Kunal’s house, located about 30 metre from the function venue.
She requested the accused to allow her use his phone. However, finding the girl alone, Kunal sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone, said police.
DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said following the incident, the victim was in trauma and preferred to remain silent. However, she gradually mustered courage and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Immediately after receiving the complaint, a case was registered in Kutra police station and all necessary legal actions were taken, Rai added.
IIC of Kutra police station Lokeshwar Sahu said medical examination of the minor and the accused was conducted on Wednesday.
The accused youth was taken to Sundargarh town for production in the POCSO court. After recording the girl’s statement, police produced her before the child welfare committee, he added.