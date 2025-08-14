17-year-old girl of Jajpur sold & married off in Madhya Pradesh

JAJPUR: A 17-year-old tribal girl from Sukinda Chromites valley within Kaliapani police limits here was allegedly trafficked to Madhya Pradesh where she was sold and later married off to the buyer. Though the incident took place two weeks back, it came to light after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday night.

Police said two sisters of Sansailo village in Sukinda reportedly conspired to sell the minor. The younger sister, who happens to be a close friend of the victim, lured her under the pretext of taking her on a pilgrimage and sightseeing. On July 27, the sisters took the girl to MP and allegedly sold her to a man who intended to marry her.

The day after arriving in MP, the girl called her parents and said she was okay. However, about two weeks later, her family members found that she was sold and married off, with her in-laws allegedly paying money to buy her.

They also came across her marriage photographs and videos which she sent to one of her village friends.Subsequently, the family members filed an FIR in Kaliapani police station and submitted her marriage photographs and videos as evidence. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Additional SP of Kalinga Nagar Suprasanna Mallick said the accused sisters are under the police scanner. “We are taking all steps to nab all the culprits involved in the crime,” he added.