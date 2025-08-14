Abducted minor girl rescued after Orissa HC intervention, ASI suspended

CUTTACK/BHADRAK: Twenty-four hours after the Orissa High Court took serious note of lapses in investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, Bhadrak police rescued the minor and suspended an assistant sub-inspector for negligence in the high-profile abduction case.

The girl was rescued from a rented house in Keonjhar district during a late-night operation by Dhamnagar police on August 11. After conducting her medical examination, police shifted the minor to a shelter home for care and counselling. Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout also placed ASI in Dhamnagar police station Nepal Saha under suspension on charges of bribery and dereliction of duty as he failed to trace the victim or the accused for nearly two months.

The girl went missing on June 18 and after Dhamnagar police failed to trace her, her father filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court seeking urgent intervention.

On Monday, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman heard the matter and recorded the appearance of the Bhadrak SP and the IIC of Dhamnagar police station. The bench directed strict oversight and personal monitoring by senior police officials.

Following the court’s stern observations on August 5 regarding bribery allegations involving local police, SP Rout informed the bench that the investigating officer had been placed under suspension. The court was assured that further lawful action would follow. A report detailing recent developments, including a fresh clue in the case, was submitted and taken on record.

“We appreciate the concerns shown by the Superintendent of Police and do not intend to disclose the further facts as revealed therefrom as it might be counterproductive,” the bench noted.