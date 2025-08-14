Cotton farmer of Balangir ends life

BHAWANIPATNA: A cotton farmer of Balangir district allegedly committed suicide by consuming a weedicide formulation on Wednesday.

The farmer, Durga Charan Bhoi, was 47 and belonged to Kandara village under Sindhekela police limits. His family has filed a formal complaint with the police.

Family sources said, Durga was worried since his cotton and paddy crop was damaged and he was under pressure to pay group finance money.

After he consumed the poisonous substance at home, his family first admitted him to Sindhekela primary health centre before he was shifted to Titilagarh government hospital. Later, the farmer was referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir but considering his condition and distance, family members brought him to RM Medical College at Bhawanipatna.

However, enroute Durga succumbed, Bhaskar Bhoi, brother of the deceased said. Bhaskar later filed an FIR with Bhawanipatna Town police station.