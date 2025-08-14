Hours after slitting his throat, patient jumps from VIMSAR building in second suicide attempt in Odisha

Security personnel and family members, who witnessed the incident, rushed to his rescue and pulled him out. Hospital authorities confirmed that the patient escaped without major injuries from the fall.

It was baffling how the 29-year-old who had attempted to end his life was not under supervision.

VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak said, the patient had psychiatric issues and attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the ENT department with his attendants around. “Sirdar has no major injuries. He is stable and will be discharged after a surgery by the ENT department. The doctors have been asked to do the operation on a priority basis,” he said.

Hospital sources informed that along with surgical intervention for his throat injury, Sirdar will also receive psychiatric evaluation and care.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)