Hours after slitting his throat, patient jumps from VIMSAR building in second suicide attempt in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A 29-year-old patient, undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, jumped from the hospital building on Wednesday morning, hours after being admitted for slitting his throat.
The patient, Subir Sirdar, reportedly sustained severe injuries late on Tuesday after attempting to slit his throat with a sharp weapon. Sirdar is a native of Bhatigaon village under Bijepur police limits of Bargarh district.
Following his self-harm bid, family members rushed him to Bargarh district headquarters hospital before being shifted to VIMSAR in the wee hours of the day. Upon arrival at VIMSAR, Sirdar was provided initial care at the casualty ward before being admitted to the ENT department for surgery. However, around 11.30 am, while waiting in front of the operation theatre, he managed to slip away from the ward and in a desperate second attempt, he climbed on to the roof of the department’s first floor and jumped into a nearby drain.
Security personnel and family members, who witnessed the incident, rushed to his rescue and pulled him out. Hospital authorities confirmed that the patient escaped without major injuries from the fall.
It was baffling how the 29-year-old who had attempted to end his life was not under supervision.
VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak said, the patient had psychiatric issues and attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the ENT department with his attendants around. “Sirdar has no major injuries. He is stable and will be discharged after a surgery by the ENT department. The doctors have been asked to do the operation on a priority basis,” he said.
Hospital sources informed that along with surgical intervention for his throat injury, Sirdar will also receive psychiatric evaluation and care.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)