Man beaten to death over parking dispute, three held in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 40-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by three persons over a parking dispute near the crowded Aam Bagan market under Sector 19 police limits here on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Laltu of Bibekanandpalli slum near Telephone Bhawan in Sector 6. Police on Wednesday arrested Sheikh Azad (35), Sheikh Qurban (41) and Sheikh Mustafa (19) of the same slum.

Deputy SP (DSP) J Panda said at around 7.20 pm on Tuesday, Laltu had a heated argument with Azad over parking of an auto-rickshaw near the Aam Bagan market area. Soon after, Qurban and Mustafa joined Azad and had a scuffle with Laltu. The situation turned ugly after Raja hit Laltu on the head with a wooden plank.

Panda said while Laltu collapsed on the spot, the three accused fled. Laltu was rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where he succumbed to the head injury during treatment. Police inspected the crime scene with the help of scientific team and seized the body for autopsy after registering a case.

Sources said after the incident, supporters of Laltu damaged a couple of vehicles parked near Aam Bagan market. On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

IIC of Sector 19 police station Ranjan Nayak said the three accused persons were arrested under sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 103 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS. They were produced in court on Wednesday evening.

Laltu reportedly had criminal antecedents. Criminal history of the accused persons is under verification, said police.