Odisha's VSSUT introduces uniform dress code for first-year students, bans 'dupatta' for girls

SAMBALPUR: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla has banned 'dupatta' for the first year girls students.

The university in a notification said the students will wear waistcoat instead of 'dupatta' for safety reasons. However, the first year postgraduate and PhD students have been exempted.

“All the 1st year students (except PG and PhD) who have taken admission in the academic year 2025-26 are hereby informed that a uniform dress code is introduced in the University. The uniform is formal pant and shirt for boys and either formal pant and shirt or shalwar-kameez with a waistcoat for girls. No dupatta is permitted due to safety reasons, " read the notice issued on August 13.

According to the directive, the pant and waistcoat material will be of the same fabric. The specified colours are navy blue for pants, shalwar and waistcoats and sky blue for shirts.

The university has displayed sample clothes on the office notice board and asked students to comply with the dress code with colours by the end of August.

This is for the first time the university has prescribed a dress code for the students. Previously, VSSUT had no dress code and students were allowed to choose their attire.

The university authorities said the new dress code policy is aimed at fostering a sense of community, professionalism, and equality among students.

The students have been warned that adherence will be closely monitored, and failure to follow the dress code may invite disciplinary action.