Rape accused convicted within 99 days of crime in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: The court of the additional district and sessions judge-cum-special POCSO Court on Wednesday handed a 54-year-old man life imprisonment for the rape of a minor blind girl in Jharsuguda. It was one of the quickest conviction which was achieved within 99 days of the occurrence of the crime.

Judge Puja Sarangi convicted the accused under section 64(2)(K) of the BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act, and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The case was registered in Rengali police station on May 6. The survivor, a blind minor girl, had gone to the accused’s house to watch television but the latter raped her.

After the FIR was registered, the accused was arrested two days later on May 8. Within 22 days of the FIR, on May 28, the police filed the chargesheet. The case was closely monitored, and on August 13, exactly 99 days later, the court delivered its judgment.

The probe was led by Rengali OIC Samarendra Nayak under the supervision of Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar.