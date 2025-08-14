Srila Prabhupada an inspiration for all humanity: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said Srila Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada is a living symbol of devotion, service and humanity.

Speaking during the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Prabhupada and the centenary celebrations of Sri Sachchidananda Math organised by Gauduiya Vaishnava Sammilani at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, the chief minister said that the Math has been illuminating the path of spirituality, literature and social service for a century.

Majhi said that Prabhupada was not just a great saint, teacher or preacher; his philosophy on life reflects the eternal message of the Gita and Bhagavad. His teachings of “dedicating life to the service of God” have always been a source of inspiration for a large number of people across the world.

He said that Sri Sachchidananda Math has been spreading the light of knowledge, guiding people on the path of duty. Over the past 100 years, the Math has not only fostered spiritual awareness but also played a significant role in education, charity, spiritual discourse, social service and providing moral guidance to the youth.

He further stated that Srila Prabhupada’s contributions remain relevant today and by embracing his teachings, society can be established on the principles of universal brotherhood, leading to true happiness, prosperity and peace. The 151st birth anniversary of the seer is not just a day of remembrance but a resolve for all to stay committed to the ideals, service and devotion he embodied, Majhi said.

“The true meaning and purpose of devotion is to purify the inner soul and Srila Prabhupada has shown us the path. Our lives will be meaningful by incorporating his teachings into our lifestyle. His guidance and message will remain a source of eternal bliss for us,” he said.

Gaudiya Mission’s president Srila Bhakti Sundar Goswami Maharaj, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, were among the other dignitaries who took part in the event.