Terror threat to Puri temple: Cops detain mentally-ill man

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Hours after a graffiti warning of a possible terrorist attack was found on a wall near Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, police on Wednesday detained a ‘mentally unstable’ man for his alleged involvement in the act.
The 55-year-old suspect was detained for allegedly threatening a possible terrorist strike on the 12th century shrine by writing messages on the wall of Budhi Maa Thakurani temple near Balisahi entrance of the Heritage Corridor (Parikrama Marg), a high-security zone.
Police said the suspect, Raghunath Sahoo, is a native of Gadisagada village under Kanas block, about 39 km from Puri town. He reportedly scribbled the threatening messages in Odia stating that terrorists will destroy the Srimandir. The messages also contained a couple of phone numbers with instructions to call.
After spotting the messages at two places on the wall in the wee hours of Wednesday, locals informed police. The state’s Intelligence officers also took stock of the matter. Police examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and found Sahoo scribbling on the wall.
During questioning, police found that Sahoo was mentally unstable. His family members confirmed about his mental illness and said Sahoo was involved in several such nuisances earlier. He was absconding from Gadisagada village since the last couple of days and loitering in Puri, they said.
“During investigation, involvement of a mentally unstable man in the incident was established. His family members have been asked to ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” said in-charge SP of Puri Pinak Mishra.
Sahoo was sent to Puri district headquarters hospital to determine his mental condition. If the suspect is found mentally stable, he would be questioned again, Mishra added.