Terror threat to Puri temple: Cops detain mentally-ill man

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Hours after a graffiti warning of a possible terrorist attack was found on a wall near Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, police on Wednesday detained a ‘mentally unstable’ man for his alleged involvement in the act.

The 55-year-old suspect was detained for allegedly threatening a possible terrorist strike on the 12th century shrine by writing messages on the wall of Budhi Maa Thakurani temple near Balisahi entrance of the Heritage Corridor (Parikrama Marg), a high-security zone.

Police said the suspect, Raghunath Sahoo, is a native of Gadisagada village under Kanas block, about 39 km from Puri town. He reportedly scribbled the threatening messages in Odia stating that terrorists will destroy the Srimandir. The messages also contained a couple of phone numbers with instructions to call.