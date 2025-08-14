Woman kills husband with help of paramour and his friend in Odisha, arrested

ROURKELA: A 36-year-old woman along with her paramour and another person allegedly killed her elderly husband over marital discord in Sundargarh town on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Dhruba Kerketta of Hariom Colony under Sundargarh town police limits, about 100 km from Rourkela. Police on Wednesday arrested Dhruba’s wife Urmila Kerketta along with her paramour Subrata Majhi (24) and one Bimal Dandasena (36), both of nearby Tasladihi village.

Police said Dhruba was strangulated to death in his sleep. He worked as a clerk in Subdega block office and had retired two years ago. He was staying with his wife at a rented accommodation in Sundargarh town.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai said the accused woman did not want to marry Dhruba who was 26 years older than her. But she gave in to family pressure and they got married in 2012. Urmila subsequently entered into an illicit relationship with Subrata. Dhruba opposed the illicit relationship and Subrata’s frequent visit to his house led to marital discord between the couple, he said.

Investigation revealed that Urmila with help of the other two accused strangulated her husband to death. After committing the crime, she tried to mislead police by claiming that her husband died after consuming sleeping pills.

Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said Urmila made her husband to take six sleeping pills on Tuesday night. At midnight, Subrata and his friend Bimal arrived on a motorcycle and the accused trio strangulated Dhruba to death in his sleep. Before dawn, Subrata and Bimal left the house.

Police said the elderly man’s body was seized in presence of scientific team and sent for autopsy. The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.