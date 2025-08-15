CM Majhi leads Tiranga rally in Cuttack, calls for national unity

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally at 42 Mouza in Cuttack district, as part of the BJP’s nationwide outreach programme to promote patriotism and unity.

Riding in an open jeep and holding the national flag, the chief minister covered a 10-km stretch from Brahmapur Chowk to Kalapada. Hundreds of people riding bikes and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ joined the chief minister in the procession. At various points, women welcomed him with flowers and diyas.

Addressing the gathering after the procession, he said, “In response to the Prime Minister’s call, this campaign is being organised across the country to honour those who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom and to safeguard our borders.

The Tricolour is our pride, our identity, and our symbol. Let’s hoist it at our homes to honour the freedom fighters and armed forces personnel who laid down their lives to keep it flying high.”

Earlier, the BJP’s state unit held a 10-day Tiranga Yatra from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting its achievements and inspiring national pride.

The objective was to not only inform the public about the achievements of the operation but also inspire a spirit of national pride and unity. Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi and other local BJP leaders also joined the chief minister’s rally.