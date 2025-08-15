Minor boy held for rape of eight-year-old in Borigumma

JEYPORE: A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday for raping an eight-year-old girl under Borigumma police limits in Koraput district.

The survivor along with two other girls had gone near a village pond to relieve herself on Wednesday evening when she was assaulted by the juvenile offender, police said.

The accused, belonging to the same village, was following them. When the girls were on their way back, he allegedly chased away the other two by threatening them and forcibly took the victim to nearby bushes where he committed the crime. After that, the accused fled the spot.

The survivor narrated the incident to her parents and they filed a complaint at Borigumma police station. A police team reached the spot and inquired about the incident. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Both the survivor and the accused were sent for medical examination to the local community health centre. Borigumma IIC Sweta Padma Seth said, the minor accused was detained for raping the eight-year-old and produced before a juvenile justice board as per the norms.