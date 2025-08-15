NCBC to conduct hearing in state on August 20

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), led by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir will conduct a public hearing here on August 20 to review proposals for inclusion of castes and communities in the central list of the other backward classes (OBCs) for the state.

The commission’s under-secretary Jogesh Dhingra wrote a letter to chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, requesting him to submit all data in this regard in hard as well as soft copy by Friday. The commission also received a report on various aspects of the issue from the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department.

Dhingra said, the hearing will examine reports from the department, representations from different castes and communities, as well as submissions from individuals. It will also review the status of grievances previously forwarded by the commission for disposal.

The NCBC will further assess matters related to constitutional and legal safeguards for socially and economically backward classes. The state government has been advised to invite all stakeholders to participate in the hearing.