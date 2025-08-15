Odisha HC bins plea against OSMCL tender for NAT Testing units in 45 blood centres

However, the petitioner again raised objections, stating that no BIS certification currently exists for the product in question, thereby causing further prejudice to domestic bidders. Following additional representations, the tendering authority clarified that any one of the certifications - USFDA, European CE, or BIS - would be considered valid, and the bid would not be rejected solely for the lack of a specific certification. The deadline for bid submission was also extended to accommodate these changes.

However, on August 11, the division bench of Chief Justice and Justice M S Raman declined to interfere, emphasising that the matter involves technical and public health considerations. The tender pertains to equipment used for detecting life-threatening diseases like HIV, HBV, and HCV in blood plasma, and ensuring precision and accuracy is of paramount importance, the bench noted in the order uploaded on Wednesday.

Stressing judicial restraint in matters involving technical expertise, especially in the healthcare sector, the bench stated that its role is limited to examining whether the actions of the authorities align with constitutional and statutory provisions, and do not result in discrimination.

Since no decision had yet been taken on bid acceptance or rejection, and the deadline for submission was still open, the court observed that the petition was based merely on presumption and apprehension.