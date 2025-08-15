Odisha to submit new proposal for Bhubaneswar metro project

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will submit a new proposal to the central government for development of Bhubaneswar metro rail project.

This was informed by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra after the second meeting of the inter-ministerial committee here on Thursday.

“It has been decided to form a technical committee comprising H&UD secretary, engineers and experts to develop a comprehensive plan for the project including metro route and parking space after making field visits to cities, where the metro is functional. Public opinion will be sought before finalising the blueprint,” the minister said.

He said the previous metro plan was scrapped due to traffic congestion issues on the proposed route. The project will be designed afresh and will be executed with financial support from the Centre. The ministerial committee meeting chaired by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo also decided to constitute a sub-committee to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation scrapped the tenders awarded to two private firms, Ranjit Buildcon Ltd and Ceigall India Ltd, as per the the state government’s decision.