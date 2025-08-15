Partition caused pain, suffering to millions: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the partition of India caused immense pain and suffering to millions, but also taught a lesson in resilience.

Speaking at the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, an affiliate of RSS, at Jaydev Bhavan, Majhi said, “The partition inflicted immense pain on us, but it also taught us to fight for life with greater resilience. While communal hatred shook the nation, Indian nationalism never gave in.”

Majhi urged the new generation to remember history, learn from it, and work for a better future. “History is a mirror that we can look at and learn from to prevent future mistakes. Partition is a painful truth and we should not forget it, but draw lessons from it to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, culture, and unity,” he said. He added that India’s culture, rooted in its mythological and historical heritage, forms the foundation of its identity and must be protected.

Earlier in the day, at a similar event at Raj Bhavan, the chief minister said, “While borders can change, the unity of hearts cannot be broken. Indians have always prioritised brotherhood, love, and respect, and no external force can defeat India.”

Vice-chancellor of Tiruvannamalai University Harihar Kanungo, national coordinator of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti Kamalesh Dash, and Saroj Kumar Mitra, RSS Purva Pranta Karyabah and president of the state unit of the samiti Prof Vikram Keshari Mohapatra also spoke.