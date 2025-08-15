Rural forests in Banki turn safe haven for peacocks

CUTTACK: There was a time when the people of Banki had to visit Nandankanan to see the national bird, the peacock. But now, thanks to people’s cooperation and friendly attitude towards wildlife, the rural forests in the Banki in Cuttack have now become a safe haven for peacocks.

The peacocks that once lived in the Chandaka-Damapada Wildlife Sanctuary, on the southern side of the Mahanadi river, are now increasingly choosing to inhabit rural forests near villages such as Chakuleswar, Pathapur, Kushapangi, Dulanapur, Arapur, Talabasta, and Champatipur. Locals say the peacock population in these areas has grown steadily over the last five years.

At dawn, flocks of peacocks can be seen perched in neat rows on tree branches in the rural forests bordering the villages. The Mahanadi river embankment has also provided a favourable environment for them to forage for food. The villages of Banki now echo with the calls of peacocks.

Unlike before, the birds are no longer wary of people. Instead, they roam freely and even thrive alongside human settlements. Many approach villagers for food and affection, confident they will be protected.

“The people here have developed a unique bond with the peacocks, feeding and safeguarding them. They believe the birds bring good fortune, and many consider them a symbol of luck,” said a local environment activist.

The sight of these majestic birds, often dancing, on the Banki-Cuttack main road near Jatamundia, Nisthipur, and Karabara is a delight for commuters, many of whom pause to take in the enchanting scene.