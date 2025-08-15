Youth tied to pole for 10 hours by wife, her family members in Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: A 26-year-old youth was reportedly tied to a pole for over 10 hours and assaulted by his estranged wife and her family members at Garadama village under Adava police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

Jalanta Baliarsingh of Budusila village, was rescued by police on Thursday morning.

Sources said Jalanta and his wife Subhadra Malabisoi got married three years back. After one year, the couple was blessed with a baby. However, differences arose between Jalanta and Subhadra following which the latter lodged a complaint alleging torture by her husband.

Basing on the complaint, police detained Jalanta and released him after obtaining an undertaking. Since then, Jalanta was residing in his native village while Subhadra lived with her parents in Garadama.

On Wednesday evening, Jalanta and his sister Mahesweta Dalau went to Garadama to receive their quota of PDS rice. Finding her husband in her village, Subhadra along with her brothers and relatives caught hold of Jalanta. They reportedly tied him to a pole and assaulted him.

Mahasweta managed to escape from the spot in the night and informed Adava police about the incident. The next morning, police reached Garadama village and rescued Jalanta. On Thursday evening, Adava IIC Subhrakant Panda called the parents of Jalanta and Subhadra to the police station for an amicable settlement between the couple.