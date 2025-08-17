Admissions in technical, medical colleges to cost more as Odisha govt revises fee structure

BHUBANESWAR: Students will have to pay more to study in various technical education institutions and medical colleges in the state as the Odisha government has revised the fee structure.

As per the modified fee structure notified by the Skill Development and Technical Education department, the fee for MBBS course in High-Tech medical college and hospital at Bhubaneswar will be Rs 11.56 lakh instead of Rs 6.5 lakh with effect from the 2025-26 academic session. The fee for PG course in clinical, para clinical and anatomy/physiology/biochemistry for the institute is Rs 17.33 lakh, Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 6.93 lakh as against the previous fee of Rs 7.15 lakh, Rs 7.15 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh, respectively.

The MBBS course fee for High-Tech medical college and hospital at Rourkela is Rs 8.54 lakh instead of Rs 5.5 lakh and that of PG in clinical and para clinical is Rs 12.81 lakh and Rs 6.41 lakh, respectively.

The fee structure for diploma course in 30 institutions, B-Tech course in 11 colleges, M-Tech course in five colleges, MBA course in 23 colleges, MCA course in 12 colleges, B-Pharma course in three colleges and M-Pharma course in one college has also been revised.

While the course fee in some cases has been increased from 10 per cent to 70 pc, it has been reduced for some colleges offering B-Pharma, M-Pharma and Diploma courses. However, the fee for the BAMS course in Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital, Cuttack, has been fixed at Rs 1.44 lakh.

Apart from the course fee, the committee has also recommended additional charges for own hostel, rented hostel, pre-placement cost, transportation cost, uniform, blazer with uniform and one-time caution money for each course.