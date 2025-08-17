BJD to organise farmers’ convention in Bargarh on August 18

BARGARH: Amid the ongoing row over the new registration policy for the kharif season, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced to hold a massive convention in Bargarh on August 18 to intensify its protest against the state government’s ‘anti-farmer policies’.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said Bargarh, one of the state’s largest agrarian districts contributing significantly to Odisha’s farm output, has been witnessing growing unrest among cultivators. He accused the government of deliberately creating hurdles in the registration process for farmers. The new registration policy has left many farmers out of the subsidy net. It is a calculated move to weaken them, Acharya alleged.

To step up its campaign, the BJD has planned a massive gathering at Ganesh Ram Bhavan in Bargarh on August 18, followed by a huge rally to the collector’s office. A memorandum highlighting the grievances of farmers will be submitted to the President through the Bargarh collector.

Acharya further warned that if the government fails to resolve the registration issue and other pressing problems immediately, the BJD will take the matter to the Assembly in the coming days.

The press conference, chaired by Acharya, was attended by Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, former ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu, former Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, BJD district president Sushant Mohapatra and other party leaders.

On August 14, the Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan in Bargarh had called for a highway blockade over the registration issue. However, it was foiled after police took nearly 250 farmers into preventive custody. The agitators, who had planned to block the national highway near Kalapani demanding simplification and extension of the registration process, were picked up from various places across the district.

Earlier, members of Jay Kisan Andolan had gheraoed the Bargarh collector’s office over the same demand.