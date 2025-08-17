CM Mohan Charan Majhi outlines vision for infrastructure growth, appeals for unity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday appealed to the people to work together with one mind and one spirit for the country’s security, unity and development by shedding all differences.

Unfurling the national flag to mark the 79th Independence Day at Mahatma Gandhi Road, the chief minister said in a democracy everyone has the right to criticise the government. However, while criticising the government, some individuals and organisations sometimes cross the line between ‘government’ and ‘nation’, which is never beneficial for the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government in last 14 months, the chief minister said that Odisha has embarked on a new journey of development. “I have no hesitation in saying that our government has been completely successful in fulfilling the aspirations and expectations of the people. In just one year, many initiatives have been taken for the first time, which could have been done earlier,” said Majhi.

He said that under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special schemes have been prepared for the four main sections of the state, women, farmers, poor and youth. “The state government has prioritised four key areas which include livelihood, infrastructure, social development and empowerment, and Odia identity to bring a qualitative changes their lives and a rapid transformation in the state’s economy,” he said.