Cuttack has 221 unsafe buildings: ADM to Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: In a significant development following an earlier directive of the Orissa High Court, the additional district magistrate (ADM)-cum-nodal officer, Cuttack, has submitted a comprehensive report dated August 13, 2025, highlighting the identification of 221 unsafe buildings in the city.
The report was filed in compliance with the High Court’s instructions to take urgent steps regarding structurally compromised buildings. Taking the report on record on Thursday, the division bench of Justices S K Sahoo and V Narasingh fixed the next date of hearing on the matter for September 18, 2025, and directed the ADM to submit by then an affidavit updating the court on the progress of vacation, removal, and demolition of the unsafe structures.
According to the ADM’s report, the sub-collector and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, Cuttack, has identified these buildings as unsafe, which are under the ownership of eight public authorities and two private individuals.
In a notable legal move, the SDM has initiated 15 criminal cases under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against the respective authorities and individuals responsible for the buildings. Furthermore, notices have been issued, directing the concerned parties to vacate, remove, or demolish the unsafe structures by August 17, 2025.
Two public authorities have submitted responses so far. The joint commissioner, CT & GST (monitoring & coordination), informed that 72 unsafe quarters at New LIC Colony, under the occupation of the CT & GST Commissionerate, Odisha, have already been vacated. The Finance department has approved the construction of a new composite office building, and instructions have been issued to the executive engineer, R&B Division-II, for demolition and construction estimates.
Separately, the assistant registrar (administration) of the Orissa High Court has directed the superintending engineer, R&B Division-II, to submit a status report on four unsafe quarters identified in the High Court Colony at Badambadi, Cuttack. The criminal miscellaneous cases related to this matter have been scheduled for hearing on August 19, 2025, at the office of the SDM, Cuttack Sadar.
The high court had taken cognizance of a media report on June 19 and directed the Cuttack district administration to file a comprehensive status report on unsafe structures when the matter is taken up next on August 14, 2025.