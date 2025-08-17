Cuttack has 221 unsafe buildings: ADM to Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: In a significant development following an earlier directive of the Orissa High Court, the additional district magistrate (ADM)-cum-nodal officer, Cuttack, has submitted a comprehensive report dated August 13, 2025, highlighting the identification of 221 unsafe buildings in the city.

The report was filed in compliance with the High Court’s instructions to take urgent steps regarding structurally compromised buildings. Taking the report on record on Thursday, the division bench of Justices S K Sahoo and V Narasingh fixed the next date of hearing on the matter for September 18, 2025, and directed the ADM to submit by then an affidavit updating the court on the progress of vacation, removal, and demolition of the unsafe structures.

According to the ADM’s report, the sub-collector and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, Cuttack, has identified these buildings as unsafe, which are under the ownership of eight public authorities and two private individuals.

In a notable legal move, the SDM has initiated 15 criminal cases under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against the respective authorities and individuals responsible for the buildings. Furthermore, notices have been issued, directing the concerned parties to vacate, remove, or demolish the unsafe structures by August 17, 2025.