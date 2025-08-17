Deputy Speaker Bhoi seeks health infrastructure boost in Sonagraph district

ROURKELA: Deputy Speaker and Talsara MLA BS Bhoi has urged urgent intervention of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling to strengthen health infrastructure in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.
Bhoi met the health minister on August 8 and submitted a letter proposing creation of a separate health district status for Rourkela and shifting of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) to a spacious campus. He also cited administrative and infrastructural deficiencies gripping the health sector and pointed to the acute shortage of manpower across all departments of the Government medical college and hospital (MCH), Sundargarh.
The deputy speaker sought immediate posting of junior and senior resident doctors in all clinical departments, deployment of necessary casualty medical officers and filling up of faculty vacancies across all specialties. He also demanded urgent installation of CT Scan facility, setting up of a fully-functional blood bank and rectification of pay disparity among doctors of the MCH compared to other medical colleges to ensure equality and retention of skilled professionals.
Citing geographical and operational issues associated with the Rourkela region, Bhoi insisted on expediting the pending proposal for creation of a separate health district with its headquarters at Rourkela. He said inadequate availability of land has hindered the expansion of RGH to accommodate super-specialty departments in cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, trauma and others.
He claimed about 50 acre of government land near Vidyut Colony at Balughat along the NH-143 is vulnerable to encroachment and should be urgently allotted for expansion of the RGH campus. The MLA urged the health minister to ensure construction of boundary walls and necessary approach roads for the public health centres (PHCs) at Sargipali, Rauldega, Birkaldihi, Raidihi, Tilakani and Sagbahal along with renovation and repair of the buildings and staff quarters at Sikajore, Talsara and Bandega on priority. He also sought extension of ambulance service to underserved gram panchayats including Bandega.
Bhoi demanded creation of infrastructure like indoor sport facilities, dedicated gymnasium and auditorium for the MCH along with enhancement of fund allocation for extra-curricular, cultural and academic engagements for holistic development of medical students.
Given the strategic significance of Sundargarh district and growing healthcare demand, early resolution of the above issues will significantly contribute to equitable and quality health services in the region, he added.