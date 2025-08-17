Deputy Speaker Bhoi seeks health infrastructure boost in Sonagraph district

ROURKELA: Deputy Speaker and Talsara MLA BS Bhoi has urged urgent intervention of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling to strengthen health infrastructure in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

Bhoi met the health minister on August 8 and submitted a letter proposing creation of a separate health district status for Rourkela and shifting of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) to a spacious campus. He also cited administrative and infrastructural deficiencies gripping the health sector and pointed to the acute shortage of manpower across all departments of the Government medical college and hospital (MCH), Sundargarh.

The deputy speaker sought immediate posting of junior and senior resident doctors in all clinical departments, deployment of necessary casualty medical officers and filling up of faculty vacancies across all specialties. He also demanded urgent installation of CT Scan facility, setting up of a fully-functional blood bank and rectification of pay disparity among doctors of the MCH compared to other medical colleges to ensure equality and retention of skilled professionals.

Citing geographical and operational issues associated with the Rourkela region, Bhoi insisted on expediting the pending proposal for creation of a separate health district with its headquarters at Rourkela. He said inadequate availability of land has hindered the expansion of RGH to accommodate super-specialty departments in cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, trauma and others.