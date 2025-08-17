Mayurbhanj police launch probe into sexual assault of 19-year-old dalit girl

BARIPADA: Bhanjpur police on Saturday launched an investigation after a 19-year-old dalit girl of Moroda area in Mayurbhanj district lodged a complaint accusing a technician at Baripada radio station of sexually abusing her for the last three years.

The accused is Pradip Mahalik of Khetra Patana within Bhanjpur police limits. In her complaint, the girl alleged that three years back, Pradip brought her to his house after assuring her parents of taking proper care of her. The accused also promised to allow the victim to continue her studies and get her married after she became a major.

The complaint further stated that Pradip engaged the teenager as a maid in his house and did not keep his promises. He allegedly assaulted her sexually for the last three years. Unable to bear the abuse, the girl ran away from the accused’s house recently and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, family members took the girl to Moroda police station and filed an FIR against the accused. The complaint was later forwarded to Bhanjpur police station.

Baripada Sadar SDPO Pravat Mallick said basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 64 (1), 62, 75, 351 (2) of BNS on August 14. ASI Subhapriya Rout has been tasked with investigating the case. The accused is absconding and further probe is underway, Mallick added.