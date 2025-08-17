Murder accused threaten victim's father at Gunpoint, demand case withdrawal

ROURKELA: The father of a 21-year-old youth, who was stabbed to death in full public glare in April this year, on Saturday alleged that three miscreants involved in his son’s murder threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the case against them.

Narrating his ordeal in a live-stream on Facebook, 48-year-old Sudhir Kar of Kisantola area under RN Pali police limits claimed that at around 10 pm on Friday, the three main accused in his son’s murder stopped him and threatened him at gunpoint. They reportedly put guns on his head and chest before threatening to kill him if he did not withdraw their names from the murder case. He identified the three miscreants as Aditya, Hanuman and Shravan.

At around 8.45 pm on April 9, Sudhir’s son Mukesh Kar was stabbed to death in the crowded VSS market complex during a clash among two warring groups of youths. Incidentally, the crime occured at a stone’s throw distance from Chhend police station. More than four months after the daring crime, the main culprits continue to remain at large.

Sudhir said after being threatened, he tried to lodge a complaint in Chhend police station the same night. However, he was asked to reach RN Pali police station as the incident took place under its jurisdiction.

“I am yet to come to terms after the murder of my only son. The pain of my son’s loss is only getting worse as the culprits are still roaming free,” said Sudhir.

He further said if the police fail to take any firm action against the criminals within two days, he and his wife Asha would self-immolate themselves in front of either Chhend or RN Pali police station. Kar also accused the police of being apathetic to their plight.

IIC of RN Pali police station Rajendra Swain said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint filed by Sudhir. Further investigation is underway.