Self-styled godman held on rape charge

DHENKANAL: Kamkhyanagar police on Saturday arrested a self-styled godman running an ashram in Mathkargola village for allegedly raping a female inmate.

The accused is Madan Mohan Parida (45) of Mathkargola. Police said for the last 15 years, Parida was running ‘Murali Manohar Ashram’ in the village. The ashram housed several female inmates including the 35-year complainant.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, she was sleeping in the ashram on August 4 when Parida entered her room and sexually assaulted her. The accused also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. Despite the threat, the woman narrated her ordeal to other inmates and villagers. Local villagers reportedly tried to settle the matter amicably but to no avail.

Subsequently, the woman filed an FIR in Kamakhyanagar police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. The victim, a divorcee, was taken to the local hospital for medical examination and police interrogated the ashram staff.

Finally, the accused was arrested and produced in court on the day. Police have also sealed the ashram.