14-year-old girl gangraped in Odisha's Sambalpur, three arrested

SAMBALPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five youths under the Jamankira police limits in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday evening.

The matter came to light after the survivor’s family lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting swiftly, a special team was formed, and by late night, three of the accused were apprehended, while two others are still absconding.

Briefing the media on Monday morning, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Bhamoo said, “We received the complaint on Sunday evening. Subsequently, a team was formed and raids were conducted at multiple places, following which three accused, including the prime accused, were apprehended. A manhunt is on to nab the two other accused, who are at large.”

Police sources informed that all the accused hail from the same village as the survivor. The arrested youths are aged between 19 and 21 years. The condition of the survivor is said to be stable, and her medical examination will be conducted.