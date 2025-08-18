40-year-old man dies after being force-fed poison over sorcery suspicion in Odisha, 13 held

BERHAMPUR: At least 13 people were arrested for their involvement in the cold-blooded murder of a 40-year-old man on suspicion of sorcery in Seskhal area of Rayagada district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Burusubadi village under Badaalubadi panchayat within Seskhal police limits on August 8. The deceased is Ramarao Jilakara, said IIC M Achary.

The IIC said accusing Ramarao of practising witchcraft, a group of villagers tied him to an electric pole at the village square, assaulted him before forcing him to consume poison. After the victim died, they carried his body on a cot to the cremation ground and set it on fire. The villagers also threatened Ramarao’s family members of dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone, he said.

However, Ramarao’s brother Dharma Jilakara filed an FIR in Seskhal police station on August 12. In his complaint, Dharma said a villager, Kasana Jilakara, died of some illness on August 7. Some villagers accused Ramarao of practising sorcery which led to Kasana’s death. Out of fear, Ramarao and his family fled to a relative’s house in nearby Kunjabadi village.

In the night of August 8, the victim returned home for some work. A group of villagers including Bijay Jilakara, Prabha Mandangi, Rajesh Mandangi, Burusha Mandangi, Partha Jilakara, Gameya Jilakara, Ankesha Mandangi, Prakash Mandangi and Bombeya Mandangi tied him to an electric pole, beat him, forced him to drink poison, and later cremated his body without informing his family members, alleged Dharma.

He further claimed that in 2023, the same group of villagers had accused Ramarao’s family of practising witchcraft following the death of one Ishwar Mandangi. Ramarao had even sought police protection, and villagers were made to sign an undertaking stating that they would not harm his family. Dharma also revealed that nearly 20 years ago, their father Pedeya Jilakara was killed by villagers on sorcery suspicion.

Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu said basing on the complaint of Dharma, police registered a case under various sections of BNS and arrested 13 people. The accused were produced in court on August 14.

Sahu said two more persons were detained on Saturday in connection with Ramarao’s murder. Police have decided to conduct awareness programmes in the region to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.