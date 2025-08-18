Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda direct flight under state scheme flagged off by Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda under the state’s B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network) scheme.

Speaking on the occasion at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the new flight operations will not only bring western Odisha closer to the state capital but also give a substantial boost to industrial growth, tourism and cultural exchange. The new service, operated by Star Air with a 76-seater aircraft, is a key initiative under Odisha’s new destination policy, to strengthen air links within the state and boost economic opportunities. The flight will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with daily flights operations expected to commence soon.

The Commerce and Transport department reaffirmed its commitment to expand regional air networks and strengthen infrastructure to realise the dream of ‘aviation for all’ and take the state closer to its vision of accelerated and inclusive growth. The flight service is supported by viability gap funding (VGF) under the new destination policy.