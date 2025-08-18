BJP core committee to finalise PSU appointments soon: Odisha party in-charge Tomar

BHUBANESWAR: While the delay in political appointments to the state-run boards and corporations has begun to precipitate the frustration in the BJP ranks, party’s state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Sunday said a decision on the appointment of chairpersons of state government PSUs and boards will be taken soon.

He said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug will visit the state soon to discuss the issue with the members of the party’s core committee.

“The decision on political appointments to different corporations and organisations will be taken after consultation with core committee members. The selection process is underway,” he said.

He said chairpersons for two major commissions have already been appointed and the remaining names will be announced soon. The state government recently appointed Shovana Mohanty as the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women and Babita Patra as the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

State party president Manmohan Samal will also announce the names of the new office-bearers in consultation with the core committee members, he said.

It has been over a month since Samal was re-elected as the state unit president on July 8 and he has held several rounds of discussions with the central leadership and MPs from the state in Delhi on the issue.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Samal have also had two rounds of discussions with central leaders and party MPs on the expansion of the state cabinet and political appointments to state corporations.