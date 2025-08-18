Dalmia Cement pays tribute to eastern India’s war veterans

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited organised ‘Saluting 78’, a tribute honouring the fraternity of war veterans and ex-servicemen from the armed forces across eastern India, on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

As part of the event, the company paid homage to the courage and sacrifice of 78 veterans from Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

In Odisha, 25 ex-servicemen from diverse backgrounds were felicitated for their exemplary courage and dedicated service to the nation. Each veteran received a plaque, a trophy, a shawl, the national flag, and a commemorative album.

“For over 85 years, Dalmia Cement has stood not just for building infrastructure, but for upholding the values that unite our nation. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to building not only enduring structures but also a strong, united, and resilient India,” Dalmia Cement officials said.