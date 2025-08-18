Extremely heavy rainfall forecast for three districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Sunday, which will likely trigger extremely heavy rainfall in Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system will likely move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression within 24 hours, and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather system may trigger extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5 mm) at isolated places in Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur districts on Monday. Some areas in these districts are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm), along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said, “The system will have its maximum impact on Monday, with most places in the state likely to record light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in the next 24 hours.”