Odisha to provide aid to layer farmers to boost egg production

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha lagging behind in egg production to meet its daily requirement, the state government is planning to provide more subsidy to mechanised layer farming to encourage agri-entrepreneurs for large-scale investment.

At a recent high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, it has been decided that the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department would approach the Industries department to include the ‘mechanised layer egg production’ projects under the priority sectors defined in the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR-2022).

Sources said if these projects come under the priority sector as defined in the IPR, investors can avail enhanced subsidy and other benefits as applicable. The existing provisions under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) and State Poultry Policy are not sufficient enough to encourage interested investors to go for large-scale layer farming.

Although the FARD department had earlier moved the Industries department to include the ‘mechanised layer egg production’ projects costing more than Rs 50 crore, under the priority sectors of IPR-2022, it was denied. The Finance department observed that mechanised layer egg production comes under agricultural activity/operation as per NIC code and cannot be considered as an industrial activity, officials said.