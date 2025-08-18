Orissa HC seeks timeline for resumption of liver transplant unit at SCB

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state Health secretary to file detailed affidavit giving a clear timeline for revival of the liver transplantation unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh on Thursday. Appearing virtually, commissioner-cum-secretary of Health & Family Welfare department Aswathy S filed an affidavit, stating that two hospitals AIG, Hyderabad, and Aster CMI, Bengaluru, were selected in 2023 through a tender process for technical support in liver transplants.

Aster CMI continues screening at SCB MCH’s paediatric wing, while AIG’s MoU expired on April 1, 2025. Two liver transplants have been conducted so far, one successful, the other resulting in the patient’s death. AIG has responded to the state’s recent communication and a meeting is scheduled later this week to explore renewing collaboration. The secretary assured the court that further updates on this meeting will be shared on August 21.

Meanwhile, MGM Hospital, Chennai, which is already conducting free heart transplants at SCB MCH, has expressed interest in liver and bone marrow transplants at no cost. A draft MoU has been submitted, and upon government approval, MGM will assist in conducting transplants, training staff, and building long-term capacity.

However, the secretary said she was unable to specify a concrete timeline for establishing a comprehensive transplant system, citing ongoing government-level deliberations. The court stressed that such critical public health services cannot be deferred indefinitely and directed that a timeline be submitted on August 21.

SCBMCH superintendent Dr Goutam Kumar Satpathy, also appearing virtually, filed an affidavit noting that liver transplantation is a multi-stage process involving pre-transplant testing, fitness certification, and clearance from an authorisation committee. Currently, five patients are being screened, but two lack donors and others have not completed required tests, delaying progress. No authorisation committee meeting has been held in six months due to incomplete documentation from patients.

The court will re-examine the matter on August 21, when both the Health secretary and SCB MCH superintendent are expected to present concrete developments.