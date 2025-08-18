PFA holds stir over SC’s order on stray dogs in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Members of People for Animals (PFA) on Sunday, staged a protest near Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar against the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The agitators alleged that the recent verdict of the two-judge bench in the matter, is a violation of the earlier order of the apex court as well as the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

PFA Odisha secretary Jiban Ballav Das pinned hope that the verdict will be revised and sought proper implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme across the country to protect the community dogs.

He also sought rabies control through sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs as per the ABC rules 2023.