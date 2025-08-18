Several hundreds of trees felled illegally in Odisha's Hemgir, forest officials downplay it

ROURKELA: Several hundreds of trees have been reportedly felled illegally in revenue forest land near Ratansara village under Gopalpur range of Sundargarh forest division.

The incident came to light after local forest and revenue authorities on Saturday conducted a preliminary inquiry on the demand of Ratansara villagers.

Jogendra Meher, Khambeswar Majhi and other villagers alleged that more than five acre of revenue forest land has been turned bald over the past one month. Claiming that more than 1,000 trees have been felled, they demanded firm preventive action.

The illegal action of felling trees is being attributed to the unholy nexus of forest and revenue authorities with local coal and timber mafia.

BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh alleged that the BJP government is hand in gloves with coal and timber mafia. Due to pressure from top government officials, the local forest and revenue officials are deliberately keeping mum and taking their cuts.

The revenue forest land where the trees were felled is less than 10 km from Chhattisgarh border. Through the connected forest routes, the timber mafia are shifting the felled trees to the neighbouring state with impunity, he claimed.

The MLA further pointed out that in April, massive illegal coal mining had come to light from inside Telendihi, Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests under Gopalpur range. There is every likelihood that the latest tree felling incident near Ratansara was done to pave way for illegal coal mining at a fresh location, he claimed.