Six scribes to get Journalism Awards by Pallibani Mission

BHUBANESWAR: Three journalists from the state have been chosen for the Odisha Journalism Awards to be presented by Pallibani Mission at New Delhi on September 6.

Special correspondent of The Hindu Satya Sundar Barik, Argus News digital editor Sangram Keshari Sadangi and Sambad’s Sambalpur district correspondent Ratnakar Bhoi will receive the award in a special event at the India International Centre.

Similarly, three senior journalists, executive editor of Aaj Tak Sanjeev Paliwal, managing editor of Hindustan Pratap Somvanshi and founding editor of The Lallantop Saurabh Dwivedi will be presented Indian Journalism Awards on the occasion.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Group Editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya and Patanjali Ayurveda and Yoga Peeth founder Swami Ramdev are scheduled to attend the award ceremony as guests, informed chairman of Pallibani Mission Ramachandra Nath.