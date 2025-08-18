Six years on, multi-specialty hospitals yet to take off in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: More than six years after the Odisha government announced its ambitious affordable healthcare project to provide quality treatment at remote areas, establishment of multi-specialty hospitals in districts having poor health infrastructure continue to be a distant dream.

Despite being billed as the country’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) initiative in the health sector, the project has suffered inordinate delays, primarily due to lukewarm response from promoters and then land allotment hurdles.

During the Make-in-Odisha conclave in November 2018, the state government had unveiled plans to set up multi-specialty hospitals at 25 locations with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore in PPP mode. This would have added 2,900 new hospital beds. Considered a model for expanding healthcare into smaller towns, the project was expected to boost access to quality treatment in under-served districts.

Five years later, the government decided to set up hospitals at four locations, Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda in the first phase, and accordingly signed MoUs with private players in October 2023. The delay then was attributed to Covid-19 pandemic.

A consortium of Utkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Silicon Institute of Technology were to develop 200-bed multi-specialty hospital each at Angul and Barbil while another consortium of Cygnus Medicare Pvt Ltd and Omnilink Technology Pvt Ltd will set up 100-bed hospitals at Bhadrak and Jharsuguda.

According to the agreement, the government was to provide land and capital assistance while the private partners would construct the facilities and run them for 30 years. These were to be the NABH-accredited multi-specialty hospitals in the state, offering 24x7 trauma care, OPD, IPD and super-speciality services.