Video statement of Puri burn victim goes viral, police launch investigation

BHUBANESWAR: Around two weeks after a 15-year-old girl from Puri’s Balanga succumbed to burn injuries, a videographed statement of her claiming that she was abducted by three youths and then set on fire went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the girl can be heard mentioning that three unidentified youths with their faces covered abducted her when she was returning home. They then made her unconscious and set her on fire.

After the video went public, Puri’s in-charge SP Pinak Mishra told mediapersons such act was illegal and strong action will be taken against those found involved in it. “The viral video is being examined to ascertain its genuineness. It appears to have been captured on camera while her statement was being recorded in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 19, a few hours after the incident had taken place in Balanga,” he said.

Mishra said, police are trying to identify the person who leaked the confidential video and how it went viral on social media. They have also sought the assistance of Crime Branch to investigate the matter. He urged the citizens, who receive videos of such sensitive incidents, to not circulate them on social media. “Investigation is being carried out by following all the procedures and is in the final stages. We are awaiting some forensic reports,” he added. The girl had sustained 75 per cent burns and was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 19. A day later, she was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi where she succumbed on August 2.