BJD holds massive farmers’ convention in Bargarh

BARGARH: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a massive farmers’ convention and protest in Bargarh, drawing thousands of cultivators from across the region.

Led by Opposition deputy leader Prasanna Acharya, several senior legislators, BJD leaders and workers along with thousands of farmers marched from Ganesh Ram Bhawan through Thana chowk and Kacheri before submitting a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the district collector.

The regional party raised demands including simplification and extension of ongoing paddy registration process, immediate input subsidy for crop losses from untimely rains, inclusion of sharecroppers and landless agricultural labourers under CM Kisan Yojana and increase in minimum support price (MSP) based on Swaminathan Commission recommendations.