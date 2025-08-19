Bridges flooded as Malkangiri reels under rain fury

MALKANGIRI: Incessant showers in the last 24 hours caused a flood-like situation in the district, disrupting interstate communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana as rainwater flowed 3-4 feet over low-lying bridges at Potteru, MV-96 and Kangrukonda on NH-326.

Connectivity between Kalimela and Podia was also disrupted as rainwater submerged the low-lying bridges near Kalimela Kanyashram following the downpour since Sunday night. Water entered shops and houses of many residents near Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) reportedly due to lack of drainage facility. The district administration has put in place necessary measures to drain out rainwater from the shops and houses.

Sources said the boundary wall of Malkangiri airport suffered damage amid the rains. About 15 metre stretch of the airport boundary wall collapsed due to the heavy showers. “We have erected a temporary barricade and will undertake the repair work once funds are allocated,” said superintending engineer of R&B division Rabindra Behera.

According to the district emergency office, Malkangiri received an average rainfall of 70.37 mm in the last 24 hours. Malkangiri block received the highest of 108.6 mm rainfall followed by Korukonda (94 mm), Chitrakonda (66 mm), Kalimela (63 mm), Mathili (57 mm), Podia (56 mm) and Khairput (48 mm).