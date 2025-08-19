Bridges flooded as Malkangiri reels under rain fury

MALKANGIRI: Incessant showers in the last 24 hours caused a flood-like situation in the district, disrupting interstate communication between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana as rainwater flowed 3-4 feet over low-lying bridges at Potteru, MV-96 and Kangrukonda on NH-326.
Connectivity between Kalimela and Podia was also disrupted as rainwater submerged the low-lying bridges near Kalimela Kanyashram following the downpour since Sunday night. Water entered shops and houses of many residents near Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) reportedly due to lack of drainage facility. The district administration has put in place necessary measures to drain out rainwater from the shops and houses.
Sources said the boundary wall of Malkangiri airport suffered damage amid the rains. About 15 metre stretch of the airport boundary wall collapsed due to the heavy showers. “We have erected a temporary barricade and will undertake the repair work once funds are allocated,” said superintending engineer of R&B division Rabindra Behera.
According to the district emergency office, Malkangiri received an average rainfall of 70.37 mm in the last 24 hours. Malkangiri block received the highest of 108.6 mm rainfall followed by Korukonda (94 mm), Chitrakonda (66 mm), Kalimela (63 mm), Mathili (57 mm), Podia (56 mm) and Khairput (48 mm).
Following the downpour, water level in Satiguda reservoir has reached 188.65 metre against the full reservoir capacity of 192.63 metre.
Similarly, water level in Balimela dam at Chitrakonda stands at 1,468.40 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,516 feet.
Meanwhile, collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay ordered closure of all schools and anganwadi centres across the district in the wake of red alert issued by the IMD for Malkangiri. He has directed all officials to remain on high alert to meet with any eventuality.
Heavy showers hit life in Koraput
Jeypore: Normal life was disrupted in Koraput as heavy rains lashed Jeypore and other regions of the district on Tuesday. Government offices and educational institutions recorded thin attendance while most of the shops and vending zones in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Kotpad remained closed on the day. Rainwater accumulated at different spots along the Koraput-Rayagada and Koraput-Sunki national highways, causing major inconvenience to commuters.