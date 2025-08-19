CB to take two more accused on remand

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police will take Sanatana Bisoi, president of ex-cadre teachers’ association of Koraput district and Ramjee Prasad Gupta, a businessman of Cuttack’s Badambadi locality on remand in the second phase for interrogation in connection with the Special OTET question paper leak case.

Sources said the Crime Branch had prayed the JMFC-3 court for a two-day remand of the duo on August 21 and 22 but the court allowed their remand for one day on August 21. The agency will grill Bisoi and Gupta to elicit more information on the sale of the leaked question papers and to ascertain the money trail.

Earlier, the officials of the investigating agency had taken BSE’s data entry operator Jitan Moharana and working president of state ex-cadre teachers’ association Bijaya Mishra on two-day remand. During interrogation, both had confessed to their role in the question paper leak.

In his statement, Moharana had revealed that he obtained the question papers from the laptop of the BSE vice-president using a pen drive well before the examination. He printed hard copies from a printer, placed the pen drive and the papers in an envelope, and drove to Nayagarh, where he handed it to Mishra’s brother.

Subsequently, Mishra transferred Rs 2.5 lakh to Moharana’s bank account via UPI. The leaked papers were later sent to Ambodala in Rayagada, where accused Prasant Kumar Khamari, a teacher at government upper primary school at Bhejipadar in Bhawanipatna, translated them using Google Translate and rewrote them by hand to cover up the leak.