Daringbadi residents perform last rites of Bihar woman who died during travel

PHULBANI: In a touching display of humanity, residents of Daringbadi came together to perform the last rites of a 27-year-old woman from Bihar who died during her travel here on Saturday.

Sources said, Ruksuna Karadi had arrived in Daringbadi recently with her family from Samastipur in Bihar to sell herbal products. During her stay, she was diagnosed with jaundice and treated at a local hospital. The family was on its way back home when she passed away near Kalinga.

The grief-stricken family returned to Daringbadi seeking help. Local residents immediately stepped forward to arrange for her funeral rituals. Villagers constructed a bamboo bier, carried the deceased on their shoulders and performed the final rites with full respect.

Residents also raised funds through voluntary contributions to help them return home.