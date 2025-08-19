Defence minister Rajnath dials Naveen, seeks support for Radhakrishnan as Vice-President

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Naveen Patnaik is recovering from dehydration at a private hospital here, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called the BJD president and sought the support of his party for NDA’s vice-president candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

The BJD has seven Rajya Sabha members. While it had earlier supported all NDA candidates, the party’s stand has changed after it lost power to the BJP in the state and failed to secure a Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections. The BJD has since opposed all major decisions of the NDA government at the Centre in the Parliament.

“A decision on BJD’s stand on vice-president election will be taken only after complete recovery of the party president,” a senior leader said.